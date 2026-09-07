Jonathan Moscrop
Ruben Amorim admits AC Milan did not deserve to beat Juventus as Rossoneri drop points in Turin
Stoppage header halts streaks
Rossoneri failed to hold onto their advantage in Turin as a late strike ended both sides' 100 per cent winning starts to the Serie A campaign. Substitute Cisse put the visitors ahead against the run of play with a measured effort through Pierre Kalulu's legs. However, Milan's resistance was broken deep into stoppage time when Gatti headed in Teun Koopmeiners' cross to secure a 1-1 draw.
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Portuguese tactician offers honesty
Amorim was remarkably candid about his team's shortcomings amid persistent pressure from the home side. Speaking to DAZN Italia, the Portuguese coach confessed: "We didn't deserve to win, if we are honest, or more like Juventus didn't deserve to lose.
"We tried to play our game, we were not good with the ball. We had moments when we controlled the game in the first half, but we started losing the ball a lot, we didn't play well, but again we have been working together for two months. We need to do better, but we need time, it was a tough game for us."
Milestone masks fundamental flaws
Cisse's strike ended Milan's Serie A goal drought against Juventus stretching back to May 2023, while making him the youngest player to score in his first two away games during the three-points-per-win era.
Highlighting fundamental weaknesses in possession, Amorim added: "We have individual quality, but the simple things are the most important things, the way we receive and pass the ball, the fundamentals of football, today we were not good.
"My feeling is when my team doesn't have the ball, we struggle. When Juve put a lot of strikers in front, we defended well, but we suffered more when we lost the ball and they had transitions.
"We are not going to change the way we play, because we know that in some games it'll go well, in others it won't, but the important thing is that we fight to win. We could've won today, but again Juventus didn't deserve to lose either."
- LaPresse
Demanding road trips loom
Milan must quickly address their ball retention and transitional play ahead of a visit to Lazio on Saturday, September 12. Meanwhile, Luciano Spalletti's Juventus travel to Sassuolo the following day looking to maintain their push at the top of the table. Tidying up fundamental errors remains Amorim's immediate priority to ensure the Rossoneri remain credible contenders in the Scudetto race.
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