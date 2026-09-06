Vicario 5.5: largely untroubled between the posts in the first half, mostly involved with the ball at his feet. He lets in a goal from AC Milan's first shot, Cisse's strike going through Kalulu's legs and nestling inside the far post.





Kalulu 5: with Celik pushing on more down the left, the Frenchman operates mainly in a covering role on the right. On Cisse's goal, together with Locatelli, he is caught out by the AC Milan man's initiative.





Bremer 6: from the opening minutes he makes his presence felt physically around Ramos. In the second half, one intervention is crucial in stopping AC Milan from doubling their lead after a fine counter-attack.





Lucumì 6: alongside Bremer, he shares the job of marking AC Milan's lone striker, Ramos. He opens the second half with a terrible mistake that could have caused danger, but recovers well.





Celik 5.5: he makes his presence felt going forward early on, often getting the better of Moreira in their duel. He fades as the game goes on, limiting himself to containing and laying the ball off for team-mates without driving forward again (from the 89th minute Gatti 7: comes on as an auxiliary centre-forward and heads in the equaliser deep into stoppage time)





Locatelli 5.5: perhaps mindful of one too many mistakes last season, he almost looks afraid of getting things wrong, so he rushes some passes and twice launches the ball long upfield without looking. On Cisse's goal, together with Kalulu, he is caught out by the AC Milan man's initiative





Douglas Luiz 6: with his measured tempo he uses the ball well, trying to take as few risks as possible. He does well to provide an assist for Conceicao towards the end of the first half, but the Portuguese sees his effort saved. He also moves the ball around with ease in the second half, looking especially for Conceicao, but struggles in the defensive phase until he is substituted (from the 75th minute Woltemade 6.5: uses his height and physicality, wins a good free-kick, and from its delivery gets a left-footed chance, but the shot is high and wide)





Conceicao 6.5: he first shows up midway through the first half with a left-footed effort that forces Maignan into a save. He goes close again towards the end of the half, when Douglas Luiz sets him up and Maignan saves from a good position. Early in the second half, after a fine transition, he hits the post with a low left-footed strike from outside the area. He is Juventus' liveliest player after the break, but Spalletti takes him off late on, perhaps because of a slight physical drop-off (from the 89th minute Zhegrova: n/a)





Nico Gonzalez 6: he tries his luck with a fine solo dribble, ending with a left-footed effort from outside the area that Maignan saves. He is very mobile and roams across the entire attack, starting as a support striker and moving mainly to the left, or dropping from midfield with sudden, sharp vertical runs. In the second half he struggles more and produces neither shots nor vertical passes (from the 65th minute Koopmeiners 6.5: comes on and sits in front of the defence when Douglas Luiz goes off; his assist for Gatti's goal is excellent)





Alajbegovic 6: he has the first chance after a minute, but wastes it with a high right-footed effort from 20 metres after making good use of an AC Milan defensive error. Lively in tight spaces, he switches from left to right, with one touch drawing applause. He fades badly in the second half before being substituted (from the 65th minute Boga 6: tries to add some spark, but without success, against a Gila who is difficult to beat. He tries in stoppage time with a shot saved by Maignan)





Kolo Muani 5: he starts by seeing very little of the ball in attack and loses one that could have been costly in Juventus' attacking third. His touch is not always precise, including early in the second half, when he also tries an overly ambitious backheel dribble from a fine ball played to him by Conceicao. The same pattern continues after the break.





Manager Spalletti 6: he sets the game up well and his side create more chances in the first half. After an evenly balanced start to the second half, he waits a little too long to make changes, until the goal they concede. The late substitutions bring him the equaliser.



















