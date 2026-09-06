Player ratings from Juventus v AC Milan, the Serie A 2026-27 third-round clash played tonight at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.
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Juventus-Milan, CM’s player ratings: Gatti saves Spalletti, Kolo Muani poor, Ramos and Rabiot disappointing, Cisse fantastic
Juventus
Vicario 5.5: largely untroubled between the posts in the first half, mostly involved with the ball at his feet. He lets in a goal from AC Milan's first shot, Cisse's strike going through Kalulu's legs and nestling inside the far post.
Kalulu 5: with Celik pushing on more down the left, the Frenchman operates mainly in a covering role on the right. On Cisse's goal, together with Locatelli, he is caught out by the AC Milan man's initiative.
Bremer 6: from the opening minutes he makes his presence felt physically around Ramos. In the second half, one intervention is crucial in stopping AC Milan from doubling their lead after a fine counter-attack.
Lucumì 6: alongside Bremer, he shares the job of marking AC Milan's lone striker, Ramos. He opens the second half with a terrible mistake that could have caused danger, but recovers well.
Celik 5.5: he makes his presence felt going forward early on, often getting the better of Moreira in their duel. He fades as the game goes on, limiting himself to containing and laying the ball off for team-mates without driving forward again (from the 89th minute Gatti 7: comes on as an auxiliary centre-forward and heads in the equaliser deep into stoppage time)
Locatelli 5.5: perhaps mindful of one too many mistakes last season, he almost looks afraid of getting things wrong, so he rushes some passes and twice launches the ball long upfield without looking. On Cisse's goal, together with Kalulu, he is caught out by the AC Milan man's initiative
Douglas Luiz 6: with his measured tempo he uses the ball well, trying to take as few risks as possible. He does well to provide an assist for Conceicao towards the end of the first half, but the Portuguese sees his effort saved. He also moves the ball around with ease in the second half, looking especially for Conceicao, but struggles in the defensive phase until he is substituted (from the 75th minute Woltemade 6.5: uses his height and physicality, wins a good free-kick, and from its delivery gets a left-footed chance, but the shot is high and wide)
Conceicao 6.5: he first shows up midway through the first half with a left-footed effort that forces Maignan into a save. He goes close again towards the end of the half, when Douglas Luiz sets him up and Maignan saves from a good position. Early in the second half, after a fine transition, he hits the post with a low left-footed strike from outside the area. He is Juventus' liveliest player after the break, but Spalletti takes him off late on, perhaps because of a slight physical drop-off (from the 89th minute Zhegrova: n/a)
Nico Gonzalez 6: he tries his luck with a fine solo dribble, ending with a left-footed effort from outside the area that Maignan saves. He is very mobile and roams across the entire attack, starting as a support striker and moving mainly to the left, or dropping from midfield with sudden, sharp vertical runs. In the second half he struggles more and produces neither shots nor vertical passes (from the 65th minute Koopmeiners 6.5: comes on and sits in front of the defence when Douglas Luiz goes off; his assist for Gatti's goal is excellent)
Alajbegovic 6: he has the first chance after a minute, but wastes it with a high right-footed effort from 20 metres after making good use of an AC Milan defensive error. Lively in tight spaces, he switches from left to right, with one touch drawing applause. He fades badly in the second half before being substituted (from the 65th minute Boga 6: tries to add some spark, but without success, against a Gila who is difficult to beat. He tries in stoppage time with a shot saved by Maignan)
Kolo Muani 5: he starts by seeing very little of the ball in attack and loses one that could have been costly in Juventus' attacking third. His touch is not always precise, including early in the second half, when he also tries an overly ambitious backheel dribble from a fine ball played to him by Conceicao. The same pattern continues after the break.
Manager Spalletti 6: he sets the game up well and his side create more chances in the first half. After an evenly balanced start to the second half, he waits a little too long to make changes, until the goal they concede. The late substitutions bring him the equaliser.
AC Milan
Maignan 7: he goes toe to toe with Conceicao and denies him in the first half with two superb saves. If AC Milan stay afloat, they owe it above all to their captain. Reactive.
Gila 6.5: he matches the intensity of Juventus's attacking midfielders and thrives in the battle. Good at pushing the team up the pitch with his carries out from the back. Charisma with a Spanish flavour. (from the 87th minute Terracciano n/a)
De Winter 7: two fine interventions on Kolo Muani and Conceicao when they were through on goal at the start of the second half. Alert, focused, always switched on in one of his best performances since he started wearing the Milan shirt.
Pavlovic 5.5: he falls short because his reading of the game is still too flawed and risky.
Moreira 5: there are mitigating circumstances, because we are talking about a very young lad who arrived in Italy only around 20 days ago and was making his debut in the Rossoneri shirt. But his display lacked almost everything: personality, one-on-one quality and crossing. Sent back for another go. (from the 60th minute Chukwueze 7: the assist for Cisse's goal was bewitchingly beautiful, a pinpoint pass right to the feet of the former Verona man. His introduction gave Milan's attacking play real substance)
Musah 6: he runs for two and puts in a huge shift. Technically, he is not as precise as he should be in the build-up. He gets Milan out of a mess in his own penalty area late on. Providential.
Modric 6.5: in the first half he sees plenty of the ball because his team-mates keep looking for him to play through Juventus's press. Clear-headed, consistent and wise in the way only he can be. Influential. (from the 82nd minute Jashari n/a).
Estupinan 6: he tries to play with balance, at times too much so in the attacking phase, but overall he does his job without any glaring mistakes.
Rabiot 5.5: early on he takes responsibility for organising the play, but with mixed results. Too fussy when aggression and determination were needed, he is called back to the bench by Amorim when the warning signs were already there (from the 60th minute Loftus-Cheek 5.5: he thrives on open-field counter-attacks: on two occasions he creates the conditions to score the second goal. Half a mark less because he loses track of Gatti on the 1-1 goal).
Saelemakers 5: Amorim reinvents him as an attacking midfielder starting from the left, but Alexis seems to have stayed in Milan: he loses every duel and gives away several balls that could have proved deadly for his own side. Anonymous (from the 60th minute Cisse 7: the golden boy: with only his second touch, he produces a fantastic goal for technique, precision and his eye for goal. Second goal in three matches for the former Verona and Catanzaro man).
Ramos 5.5: life was hard for Milan's striker: often far too isolated between Bremer and Lucumi, he did little to make the impact he is capable of. A night to forget.
Manager Amorim 6: there were doubts over the starting line-up and the way the team approached the match. He redeemed himself with the substitutions, which changed the game. He very nearly took the full haul.
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