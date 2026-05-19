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Could Jurrien Timber miss Champions League final AND World Cup? Ronald Koeman reveals Arsenal & Netherlands star's injury outlook 'doesn't look rosy'
Koeman delivers grim update on Timber’s fitness
Timber faces an uncertain end to the season after Netherlands boss Koeman issued a worrying update on the defender’s condition. The 24-year-old has been struggling with a groin injury that has kept him out of action for Arsenal during a crucial stage of their campaign.
Timber has not featured since limping out of Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton on March 14. His absence has forced manager Mikel Arteta to adjust his defensive options as the club pushes for major honours. The Gunners still have two key matches remaining: a Premier League clash against Crystal Palace and the Champions League Final against Paris Saint-Germain.
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Koeman casts doubt over defender’s return
Koeman acknowledged that Timber’s recovery remains uncertain as the season approaches its climax and international tournaments loom.
"Jurrien has been dealing with this for quite some time," Koeman told Ziggo program Rondo. "He is now training up again to see if he can make the Champions League final and if he is available for the World Cup. It doesn’t look rosy at the moment."
Injury blow comes at crucial stage of season
Timber had become an important part of Arsenal’s defensive system in this season, appearing in 43 matches in all competitions. However, his groin injury has arrived at the worst possible time. Arsenal are closing in on their first league title in 22 years while also preparing for the biggest European match in the club’s recent history.
For Timber personally, the stakes are equally high. Missing the Champions League final would be a major disappointment, but Koeman’s comments suggest his participation at the upcoming World Cup could also be at risk.
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Race against time for Arsenal defender
Arsenal will first focus on their final league fixture against Palace before turning their attention to the Champions League final against PSG. Meanwhile, Timber is continuing his recovery and training in a bid to return before the World Cup.