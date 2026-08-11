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Ronald Araujo reveals the reason behind choosing his Liverpool shirt number after Barcelona loan move
Anfield giants land Barcelona captain
Liverpool have completed one of the most eye-catching deals of the summer window, securing the signing of Araujo from Barcelona. The 27-year-old Uruguay international joins the Reds on an initial season-long loan, but the move could be made permanent next summer. Anfield officials have negotiated a £47.14 million option to buy as part of the agreement, providing a long-term pathway for the defender to remain on Merseyside.
While he famously wore the number four during his time at the Camp Nou, that specific jersey is currently occupied by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, necessitating a new choice for the former Blaugrana star. Araujo has been assigned the No.33 shirt, a number last worn by Jordon Ibe a decade ago.
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A significant choice for the new recruit
Araujo has opened up about the spiritual and professional reasons that led him to select the number 33 shirt at Anfield. The decision to take the number was not a random one for Araujo. The defender explained that the number holds a deep connection to his early days in the sport and his religious convictions.
"It’s a number that I like, it’s a number that is special to me. Funnily enough, way back when I made my debut as a professional, that was the number that I was wearing back then," Araujo revealed.
"But it has a personal meaning for me as well, it has a meaning which is all to do with my faith and my relationship with Jesus and God and religion. It’s a subject I spoke about and had a good conversation with my friends, my family, my partner and my parents. It’s a number I’m very pleased on a number of levels to be wearing."
Ambition and motivation at Anfield
Previously, in his first official interview with the club's media channels, Araujo expressed his immense pride in joining one of world football's most storied institutions. The defender appears eager to integrate himself into the culture of the club and work alongside world-class talents like Virgil van Dijk.
He told club media: "I can't wait to get started. I'm very, very happy. I'm excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I'm excited to meet my teammates, excited to get started playing, and I'm very motivated and really up for getting going."
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Bolstering the defensive ranks
Araujo’s arrival comes at a critical time for Andoni Iraola’s side, as the squad has been stretched thin by a series of defensive injuries during the pre-season period. The Uruguayan offers vital versatility, capable of slotting into the heart of the defense or operating as a right-back when required. This flexibility is essential given that Joe Gomez is currently sidelined until at least the start of next month, while younger prospects like Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni have yet to feature in the summer schedule.
The 27-year-old arrives with a solid level of match sharpness, having participated in Barcelona's pre-season preparations before the move was finalised. Fans may not have to wait long to see the new man in action, with a potential debut pencilled in for the upcoming clash against Como next Sunday.
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