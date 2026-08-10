Defensive reinforcement! Liverpool sign Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona with £47m buy option to solve injury crisis

Araujo, who will wear the No. 33 shirt at Anfield, expressed his immense pride at joining the Merseyside outfit. Speaking to the club's official website, he said: 'I can't wait to get started. I'm very, very happy. I'm excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I'm excited to meet my team-mates, excited to get started playing, and I'm very motivated and really up for getting going.'

The Uruguayan defender has been a mainstay at the Nou Camp since joining from his homeland in 2018, racking up over 200 appearances for Barcelona. Despite his importance to the Spanish side, the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League proved too good to turn down. 'I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take. As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly. As I say, I'm super-happy to be here and excited to get started. I'm glad about the interest and it was the right move at the right time,' Araujo added.