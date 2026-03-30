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Emanuele Tramacere

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Rome: Bad news for Wesley – out for a month, which matches will he miss?

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Wesley
G. Gasperini
Inter

The fears following his injury against Brazil have been confirmed.

There is bad news for Roma from Villa Stuart. Brazilian full-back Wesley, who returned early from international duty and was forced off during the friendly match against France – a game Roma went on to lose – underwent further scans today which have confirmed that he will be out of action for an extended period.


The former Flamengo player suffered a muscle problem in his right thigh, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to remove him from the squad list, and today’s tests have confirmed the presence of an injury.

  • 30-DAY SUSPENSION

    Doctors in Brazil had already suggested there might be an injury, but Roma wanted to confirm the true extent of the lay-off with further medical tests. And the results of the scans left no room for doubt: an injury to the right thigh.


    The prognosis confirmed by the Giallorossi is a lay-off of at least 30 days, right in the most intense and crucial phase of the season, with the Champions League in full swing.

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  • SKIP INTER, ATALANTA AND BOLOGNA

    Furthermore, Roma’s fixture list is extremely demanding, and upon returning from the international break, Wesley will first miss the crucial clash with Inter scheduled for Easter. The Brazilian will then miss the home matches against Pisa and Atalanta, as well as the away fixture against Bologna. If all goes well, he is expected to return for the match scheduled for the weekend of 3 May (date and kick-off time yet to be announced by the League), when Fiorentina visit the Olimpico.

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