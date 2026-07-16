Getty Images Sport
'I'm here to win!' - Rodri determined to claim World Cup prize with Spain but warns 'hardest part yet to come' ahead of Argentina showdown
Captain Rodri demands final focus
The message echoeing through the Spanish dressing room since the tournament began has been singular and unwavering: "I'm here to win the World Cup." It is a mantra led by captain Rodri, whose influence on the pitch has grown in tandem with Spain's clinical performances. Despite the brilliance shown in North America, the midfielder is keeping his feet firmly on the ground as the ultimate prize looms.
Speaking after the semi-final triumph, the Manchester City star was quick to temper the external hype. "If anyone thinks we are going to win a World Cup without suffering, they are wrong," Rodri warned, via Marca. "They are the best teams in the world, but the team has shown a very important maturity to win this tournament. The team continues to grow in the tournament. We have had patience during the World Cup and now we are going for the title."
- (C)Getty Images
Spain arrive in New Jersey for Argentina battle
Luis de la Fuente's squad have touched down in the New York area, as per Periodico, though their journey was not without drama. The team suffered several hours of delays due to electrical storms in Dallas, eventually landing at Newark airport at three in the morning local time. They have since set up their base at the MC Hotel Monclair as they transition into full preparation mode for Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium.
The clash marks a 'Finalissima' of sorts, featuring the reigning champions of Europe and South America for the first time in the tournament history. Rodri himself is on the verge of footballing immortality. Should Spain succeed, he could become only the seventh player in history to win the World Cup, the European Championship, the Champions League, and the Ballon d'Or, joining a list that includes icons like Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi.
Managing the euphoria in the camp
While the Spanish public is dreaming of a second star, the atmosphere within the squad is one of calm and focus. Players like Mikel Oyarzabal have emphasised the need for serenity over excitement. "I am just as calm as I was the first day after the Cape Verde game, when things didn't go so well," Oyarzabal noted. "We hadn't even imagined it, but now we can proudly say that we are in a World Cup final."
This sense of calm was echoed by teenage sensation Pau Cubarsi, who remained remarkably composed despite the magnitude of the moment. "Inside I'm very happy, but I'm calm," the defender stated. "The coming days will be very special, we are going to New York, the dream is still alive and we really want the game to arrive now."
- AFP
Demolition of France sets the stage
Spain reached the final following a routine 2-0 victory against tournament favourites France, a result that sent shockwaves through the competition. Goals from Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro secured the win in Dallas, as La Roja’s midfield, anchored by Rodri, completely nullified the threat of Kylian Mbappe and his fellow French forwards.
Now, only Lionel Messi and Argentina stand in the way of glory. Rodri understands that the historical weight of the fixture is immense, but his personal mission remains the same. "We're going step by step, and there's one final step left," the captain concluded. "The team is euphoric, it's the second time in our history. You have to enjoy it and now it's time to rest and prepare for a game that will be extremely difficult."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting