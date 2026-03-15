Rodri admits Man City's title hopes may be over as West Ham slip up opens nine-point gap to Arsenal

Speaking after the match, Rodri offered a candid take on City's predicament. "[Is the title race over?] Maybe yes, maybe no. We're not going to drop hands, we're going to keep fighting," the midfielder told TNT Sports. "We know it's going to be difficult because we have this experience of what you need to win at the end. I think the distance is too far but we're going to fight until the end. Now is a moment of no regrets.

"Today we showed a little bit of what the season was, ups and downs, then maybe the last pass or the last strike can make the difference. Football is about goals and we couldn't find the players to have numbers in terms of goals. That's the most important thing in football because we created the chances, we controlled the games but this is what makes the difference."