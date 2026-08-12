Arsenal & Man City hijacked! Roberto De Zerbi reveals how he convinced €115m Sandro Tonali to join Tottenham project and become Spurs' new leader

De Zerbi has shed light on how he managed to secure the signature of Tonali in a staggering £100 million deal, despite heavy interest from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. The Italian midfielder, who joined Newcastle in the summer of 2023, won the 2024-25 EFL Cup and scored 10 goals in 110 appearances during his time at St James' Park before committing to Tottenham this summer on a long-term contract until 2032. For De Zerbi, who took over at Spurs in March 2026, the 26-year-old was always the essential component for his long-term vision.

Reflecting on the successful pursuit, De Zerbi told Sky Sport Italia: 'If I really did convince him, then I can only be happy about that. I told him the truth, because I always tell players what I really think. I believe he is a player who has always been a leader in every squad he played, so here with a team that is in the process of reconstruction, he can have an important role. I was already watching Tonali when he was playing for Brescia, my hometown club and the team I support. At the age of 18, he already looked like a veteran. I think this is something that I and Tottenham can offer him more than other clubs.'