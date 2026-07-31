Sandro Tonali insists he wanted 'the best deal' for Newcastle as midfielder explains why Tottenham move was ideal for career and happiness

In an interview with the Daily Mail in Sydney, Tonali stressed his desire to secure the best possible deal for Newcastle after everything the club had done for his career: "The first thing was to get the best deal for Newcastle.

"I met there some of the best people for football. They love football. They live for football. When I decided to move, I said to my agent and to Ross Wilson that I wanted the best deal for Newcastle because they deserve everything. This is football. Sometimes you have to understand how everything can change in your life in five minutes."

He then explained how Newcastle’s £100m price tag ruled out a potential return to Serie A due to the financial limitations of Italian clubs, ultimately leading him to choose Spurs: "We stayed three years in Newcastle and after three years, we spoke all together, me and my family. It was impossible for the money.

"For the salary, you can speak all the time, but if you don’t find the money for the transfer, you don’t have the chance to move. England was our solution and we found the best solution in England for me, for my career, for my football, for my happiness, for my family. I spoke with two teams. I understood after 10, 15 minutes that Tottenham would be my next team."