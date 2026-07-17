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'What a game!' - Robert Lewandowski jokes with Thomas Muller as Bayern Munich legends reunite despite cancelled MLS showdown between Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps
Wildfire smoke delays debut
Lewandowski's Fire debut has been pushed back after their home fixture against Whitecaps was called off due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. The postponement denied supporters the chance to witness the Polish striker's first showdown against former Bayern Munich team-mate Muller. Major League Soccer officials ultimately decided to reschedule the Soldier Field encounter for October 6.
Legends exchange humorous posts
Despite missing out on a pitch battle, the two European football icons caught up away from the stadium and shared their reunion on their respective Instagram accounts. "What a game today! Great to see you, Thomas Müller," wrote Lewandowski, joking about the cancellation.
Muller quickly replied to his former strike partner on his own social media channels. He wrote on the Instagram post: "The boys are back in town", adding on X: "Not the meeting we were hoping for but still enjoyable. Always a pleasure @_rl9 - see you again in October !!!"
Iconic Bayern partnership remembered
The catch-up rolled back the years to the devastating partnership the duo forged during eight trophy-laden seasons together at Bayern between 2014 and 2022. During that golden era, Muller provided 42 Bundesliga assists for the frontman, helping Lewandowski net 344 goals in all competitions for the German giants.
The close bond they maintained after the forward's subsequent switch to Barcelona now continues in the United States, where the pair will lock horns as new domestic rivals.
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October rescheduled fixture awaits
Both squads must now refocus on their regular campaign after the disruption caused by the hazardous air quality in the Chicago area. The Whitecaps need to sustain their strong form to protect their position at the business end of the Western Conference as the season intensifies.
Meanwhile, the Fire coaching staff face the task of managing Lewandowski's physical conditioning and match sharpness to ensure he is fully prepared for his delayed debut in their next outing.
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