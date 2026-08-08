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Robert Andrich breaks silence on Bayer Leverkusen exit rumours as captain makes future stance clear
Andrich dismisses summer departure
Leverkusen captain Andrich has firmly insisted he has no plans to leave the club during the summer transfer window despite widespread media speculation. The 31-year-old midfielder, who remains under contract until June 2028, has made 198 appearances across all competitions since arriving from Union Berlin in 2021. Andrich was a central figure in Leverkusen's unbeaten Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double during the 2023-24 campaign before taking on the primary captaincy throughout 2025-26.
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Captain addresses transfer speculation
Speaking toKicker.de, Andrich confirmed he was aware of the exit rumours but stressed he has no reason to consider a move while he feels valued by the club.
Clarifying his position regarding transfer reports and team leadership, Andrich stated: "Of course, I pick up on it through a few channels, but externally it's not just about me being talked about, but also about others. As long as I don't have the feeling that the club wants to get rid of me - and I don't have that feeling right now - I don't concern myself with a transfer.
"I see myself as number one as soon as I'm confirmed in that role. Of course, I'm assuming for now that I'll remain captain. I haven't heard anything else yet. But until nothing is officially communicated, anything can still happen. Eddy [Tapsoba] and I have worn the armband last - it could be decided between us."
Stability returns under Novell
Andrich's comments offer welcome calm after a turbulent managerial spell following Xabi Alonso's departure, which saw Erik ten Hag last just three matches before being replaced by Kasper Hjulmand, who has also since moved on. Under new manager Carles Martinez Novell, the atmosphere within the Werkself dressing room is said to be far more settled compared to last summer's upheaval.
Discussing the current dressing room dynamic, Andrich added: "We currently have a very good atmosphere in the team; there's no unrest like there was last summer, when there were so many changes. In difficult phases, we need to stick together more in the future – and put ourselves in a position to simply strike back after 15, 20 tough minutes."
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Cup tie opens campaign
Leverkusen will launch their 2026-27 competitive campaign against third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on August 22. A week after that domestic cup fixture, Novell's side travel to face SV Elversberg in their Bundesliga opener. This initial run of games will serve as an important test for Andrich and his team-mates to demonstrate tactical stability and physical sharpness following a period of managerial turnover.
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