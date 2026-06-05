Bayer Leverkusen confirm surprising new coach to replace Kasper Hjulmand after Andoni Iraola and Filipe Luis rejections

Leverkusen officials chose Martinez due to his structural tactical background and historical work with elite youth academies. Chief executive officer Fernando Carro explained: "As Bayer 04, we have made significant progress both domestically and internationally over recent years. Our goal remains to be permanently competitive at the highest level and to further consolidate our position among Europe's leading clubs.

"We are convinced that Carles Martinez, with his impressive coaching profile, fits this ambition perfectly. He embodies a modern type of manager who can develop our highly talented squad, lift them to a consistently high level, and guide them to tangible success."

Managing director for sport Simon Rolfes emphasised: "We have carefully considered which manager best suits the next phase of Bayer 04's development. At Toulouse, Carles Martinez successfully developed numerous young players and forged an internationally diverse squad into a strong unit.

"Alongside this valuable experience, he brings high technical expertise to Leverkusen from his time in the FC Barcelona youth academy. Carles is a coach with clear principles and a modern philosophy of the game. We are convinced that he can provide the right impetus for our sporting future."