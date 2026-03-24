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'More than my own mother!' - Riccardo Calafiori reveals 'constant' calls from Gennaro Gattuso as he opens up on 'great' dinner with Italy boss
Gattuso's hands-on approach to management
Former AC Milan and Napoli manager Gattuso has spent the last few months traveling across Europe to maintain personal connections with his squad ahead of their World Cup qualifying play-off, a level of dedication that has clearly resonated with his players. Calafiori, who has faced recent injury spells at Arsenal, noted that the manager was a constant presence during his recovery.
Speaking from Italy’s Coverciano training complex, Calafiori shed light on the frequency of their conversations. "Over the last few months I heard from him more than my mother," Calafiori said on Tuesday.
"When I was out or not playing as much, he called me constantly. And the dinner with him was great. It gave us the chance to be together. It was like a dinner among friends."
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A star-studded dinner in London
The bonding sessions haven't just involved the head coach. Gattuso has been flanked by Italian royalty during his visits, including national team delegation chief Gianluigi Buffon and assistant coach Leonardo Bonucci. The trio recently met with Calafiori in London, providing the young defender with a wealth of experience to draw from as he navigates his first season in the Premier League.
The atmosphere at these meetings appears to be as much about mentorship as it is about tactics. "There were a lot of soccer anecdotes shared, because the three of them have plenty of those," Calafiori revealed.
Battling for minutes at the Emirates
Calafiori’s club situation has become more complicated in recent weeks. After a stellar start to life at Arsenal following his move from Bologna, a muscle injury in late December saw him sidelined for a month. In his absence, Piero Hincapie has emerged as a reliable option for Mikel Arteta, meaning the Italian is no longer a guaranteed starter for the Premier League leaders.
Despite the domestic competition, Calafiori remains focused on the bigger picture. Arsenal currently hold a nine-point lead over Manchester City in the title race, though they recently suffered a setback with a defeat in the English League Cup final.
For the defender, the transition back to full fitness is a priority as he prepares for international duty. "We need to prepare like it's a normal game . We know how delicate it is," Calafiori said.
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The dream of World Cup qualification
The pressure on the Italian national team is immense. After missing out on the last two World Cups following shock play-off defeats to Sweden and North Macedonia, the nation is desperate to secure a spot in the upcoming tournament in North America. To do so, they must first overcome Northern Ireland in Bergamo before facing either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina.