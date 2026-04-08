Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Harry Maguire REJECTED Lionel Messi link-up at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami to extend Man Utd contract
- Getty
Maguire snubs Beckham's advances
The England international has opted to remain at Old Trafford despite significant interest from David Beckham’s MLS outfit Inter Miami. According to The Sun, Maguire snubbed the opportunity to join Messi in Miami to sign a one-year extension with United. Once deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, he has since established himself as a cornerstone of Michael Carrick’s interim project, starting every match since the managerial change at United at the start of the year.
- Getty Images Sport
Committed to the United cause
Maguire expressed immense pride in continuing his journey with the club, highlighting a collective desire to help the current squad return to the pinnacle of English football. He noted that the shared ambition within the dressing room remains a primary motivator for his decision to stay at Old Trafford.
The England defender stated: "The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us. You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad."
He added: "Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day. I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together."
Leadership and professional resilience
Club officials have praised Maguire’s durability and professional conduct, viewing him as an essential mentor for a youthful squad currently undergoing a tactical transition. His resurgence has also caught the eye of England manager Thomas Tuchel, who recently handed the defender an international recall ahead of the upcoming World Cup.
Endorsing the veteran's role within United's long-term vision, director of football Jason Wilcox added: “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad. Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success.”
- Getty Images Sport
Suspension and FA charge
While his future is settled, the centre-back faces an immediate spell on the sidelines in the Premier League following his recent dismissal against Bournemouth. This domestic absence, coupled with a pending FA charge for improper conduct, could complicate his involvement in the Red Devils' busy upcoming schedule. He will not be involved when Carrick's side play host to Leeds on Monday.