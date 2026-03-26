Milan have a clear objective for the remainder of the season: to finish at least fourth and achieve the goal set at the start of the campaign, namely to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

A mission that would allow them to return to the top tier of European football and, at the same time, boost the coffers of the club based in Via Aldo Rossi ahead of what promises to be a busy summer transfer window. According to information gathered by colleagues at La Repubblica, Milan are considering two major signings to bolster their midfield, as both Leon Goretzka and Bernardo Silva – whose contracts with their respective clubs are expiring – have been added to their shortlist.

Two complex situations, but ones to keep an eye on.