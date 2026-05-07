Kennet Eichhorn is unlikely to join FC Bayern Munich, according to kicker. In a report published on Thursday, the publication also exposed internal disagreements at the record champions over the highly rated central midfielder from Hertha BSC.
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Regarding FC Bayern's transfer target, Uli Hoeneß and Max Eberl reportedly have differences
Sporting director Max Eberl is convinced by Eichhorn and backs the transfer, according to the report. The 16-year-old also matches FCB's long-standing policy of assembling Germany's top talent under one roof.
Eichhorn is reportedly open to a release clause of up to twelve million euros, which would make negotiations fairly straightforward. Nevertheless, according to kicker, both honorary president Uli Hoeneß and supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge are "against such a transfer".
Internally, Bayern's priority remains signing a versatile attacker to ease the burden on Harry Kane and Luis Diaz on the left wing. Their top option is now Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United, with talks between the clubs already underway and the player reportedly shown a draft contract.
The sticking point will be the transfer fee: Newcastle are reportedly holding out for up to €90 million, and anything above €70 million could be too rich for Bayern.
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FC Bayern has made attacking signings a priority – Eberl got his way with Michael Olise
Any alternative to Gordon up front would also command a hefty fee, which is why Hoeneß and Rummenigge are said to be pushing internally to fill the first-team squad spot left by Leon Goretzka's departure from within—specifically, and more cost-effectively. Noel Aseko, who has returned from Hannover 96, plus David Santos and Bara Sapoko Ndiaye are all in contention.
Yet it is far from certain that Hoeneß and Rummenigge will prevail over Eberl's transfer ambitions. Hoeneß recently cited the Michael Olise signing as proof that Eberl can push through his own targets.
"Michael Olise is a signing – let's be quite clear about this – that goes back to Max. He basically made that decision on his own initiative, because we didn't know the player beforehand. We couldn't really comment on it. But if you're that convinced—and Christoph Freund was involved too, as was the manager at the time, although Vincent wasn't there yet—then you have to accept it," Hoeneß told DAZN a few days ago.
Eberl's €53m gamble on the Frenchman has already paid off: Olise has quickly established himself as a world-class performer at Bayern and could soon be regarded as one of the club's best signings in recent memory.
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BVB is pursuing Eichhorn with vigour, while Leverkusen and Leipzig also remain in the race.
Eberl is prepared to wait for Eichhorn, but the 16-year-old Hertha talent has several other options and does not need to join one of Germany's biggest clubs right away to establish himself in the Bundesliga and accelerate his development.
According to reports, Eichhorn is eager to move as early as next summer—to a German club that plays in the Champions League and can offer him regular game time. Sport Bild claims that BVB are working intensively to sign him, and that a meeting took place in April between Eichhorn and sporting director Ole Book, during which Book reportedly impressed the youngster with his development plan.
Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also reported to be chasing the youngster.