Referees: an end to professional status. Farewell to Gianluca Rocchi; Open VAR set to be scrapped

Changes, yes, but no revolution. According to today’s *La Repubblica*, the plan to establish a professional refereeing corps will not go ahead, at least for the time being. Everything has been put on hold; there are still matters to be decided, assessed and clarified, particularly if Italy fails to qualify via the World Cup play-offs. Today, the FIGC lacks the strength to impose the Hague reforms. Furthermore, the clubs are divided, and whilst Lotito and De Laurentiis hold opposing views, even those in favour believe it is better not to rush: “You don’t carry out reforms a week before the play-offs.”



