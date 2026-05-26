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‘Record not broken’ - Bruno Fernandes told 21st ‘assist’ doesn’t count as ex-PGMOL chief reacts to history-making Man Utd goal
Hackett disputes historic milestone
The football world was ready to crown Bruno Fernandes as the new king of playmaking after he reached 21 assists for the season at the Amex Stadium. Yet, former PGMOL general manager Keith Hackett has sensationally waded into the debate, suggesting the Manchester United star's contribution should not have been officially credited.
Taking to social media to voice his disapproval of the decision, he wrote: "This is clearly not an assist therefore record not broken."
The retired referee's intervention has sparked a heated debate regarding the criteria used to award assists in the English top flight, especially when history is on the line.
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Fernandes overtakes Henry and De Bruyne
Before the controversy erupted, the Portuguese international was being celebrated for surpassing two of the greatest creative forces in the history of the competition. By reaching 21 assists, Fernandes moved clear of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne - who previously shared the record with 20 each.
The moment arrived when Fernandes delivered a corner for Patrick Dorgu to head home. Despite the Dubious Goals Panel siding with the midfielder, critics like Hackett argue that the fact Dorgu's header crossed the line after striking the crossbar and deflecting in off Seagulls keeper Bart Verbruggen should have disqualified it from the record books. The United captain also walked away with the Premier League Playmaker of the Season award for his efforts.
The captain remains humble
"It's something that I think about because we are talking about Kevin and Thierry, they were two of the best players that the Premier League has seen in a long, long time," Fernandes said when discussing the prospect of breaking the record.
"Having the chance to be up there with their names - just for this category, let's not talk about the rest they have done in the Premier League - is very good, and I'm very proud of that."
The midfielder has often deflected praise toward his team-mates, acknowledging that his statistics rely heavily on the finishing of others. Following a previous match, he stated: "I'm very grateful to see their reaction more than mine because I wanted Bryan [Mbeumo] to celebrate his goal. I didn't want to make it about myself because at the end of the day scoring the goal is the biggest thing in football."
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What's next for Bruno?
While the experts argue over the validity of his record, Fernandes is preparing for a busy summer. The Manchester United talisman will now shift his focus to international duty with Portugal as they prepare for the World Cup. His club future also looks secure, with reports suggests he is in line for a contract extension beyond his current 2027 deal.
Despite the noise surrounding his 21st assist, Fernandes finishes the campaign with nine goals and a cabinet full of individual accolades.