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‘Makes people shut their mouth’ - Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo attracts more criticism than fellow GOAT Lionel Messi explained by CR7’s ex-Man Utd team-mate
Ronaldo has three goals at 2026 World Cup, while Messi boasts six
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo, fresh from savouring Saudi Pro League title glory with Al-Nassr, is gracing his sixth World Cup finals. He is now 41 years of age and boasts 232 caps and 146 goals for his country.
The most recent of those was recorded from the penalty spot in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the round of 32 at FIFA’s flagship event in North America. He found the target on two occasions during the group stage - with a brace being bagged against Uzbekistan.
That is a decent return for the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker, but he has seen Messi - through only three games so far - find the target on six occasions to lead the Golden Boot race alongside France captain Kylian Mbappe.
Plaudits have continued to rain down on the Argentine talisman, as he has become the all-time leading scorer at World Cup finals, with Messi being lauded for his ability to defy the ageing process and produce moments of match-altering magic.
In contrast, Ronaldo has sparked lively debate regarding his presence in the Portugal starting XI. Despite facing little serious competition for the central striking berth in Roberto Martinez’s plans, many have been quick to condemn the most remarkable of sporting specimens as a spent force.
- Getty/GOAL
Why does Ronaldo attract more criticism than fellow GOAT Messi?
Quizzed on why Ronaldo generates more noise than Messi, with any game in which he fails to hit the back of the net being billed as the end of the world, ex-United colleague Saha - speaking courtesy of Freebets.com, the home of the best betting sites - told GOAL: “I understand that. I understand because he's maybe talking more than Messi. He's claiming more than Messi.
“So those people tend to always look at not the outsider, because that's not the case with Messi, but someone who is a bit more shy, a bit more fragile. And he's not fragile. But I think that he gets protection because of his behaviour. Messi is like, OK, he's protected. Ronaldo doesn't ask for any protection. So that's why he doesn't get it. That's as simple as that.
“He's putting it out there, exposing himself, saying ‘I'm the best’. So people may not like that. That's not going to be the case with Messi. That's a very simple fact. And that's why I'm always very, very, very admirative of Cristiano because he's talking and most of the time he makes people shut their mouth. Especially in the second game [against Uzbekistan] - everybody killed him, and he reacted the best way. That's really not easy, especially at 41.”
Evergreen Ronaldo has learned how to deal with any doubters
Ronaldo said in the immediate aftermath of his two-goal showing against Uzbekistan - a game that saw him named Player of the Match: "I can tell you it was a very tough week, a difficult week, a week in which public opinion was very harsh on us, all the players, especially the coach.
“Whenever things go well, Cristiano is good; when things go badly, he's retired, he's old. My career has always been like this, and I'm very happy. Everything else that comes from outside, we can't control it. Because when we don't play well, we don't win, we are always attacked, especially me, but I'm used to it, and I keep going.”
- AFP
Portugal fixtures: Spain showdown next up for Ronaldo & Co
Ronaldo has spent more than two decades at the very top of his game. He has learned how to deal with detractors, with deaf ears and blind eyes being turned towards those that like nothing more than to write him off.
He and Portugal remain in contention for the ultimate prize this summer, with a hard-fought victory over Croatia setting up what promises to be a mouth-watering clash with Iberian neighbours Spain in the last-16 on Monday.
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