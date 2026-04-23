Real Madrid suffer double injury blow as key duo ruled out for rest of season

The timing is catastrophic for Los Blancos, as the injuries effectively rule the pair out of several weeks. Militao was forced off during Tuesday’s clash with Alaves, while Guler’s absence from training on Thursday sparked the initial fears that were later confirmed by scans.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Arda Guler by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his right leg. Pending evolution," read the club's official statement.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos also released an update on Militao's condition: "Following tests carried out today on our player Eder Militao by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg. Awaiting progress."