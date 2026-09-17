ZUMA Press Wire
Unstoppable Raphinha hits hat-trick and reveals the secret behind Barcelona's incredible winning streak!
A stellar hat-trick extends winning run
FC Barcelona continued their sensational start to the season with an emphatic 7-2 victory over Racing Santander, with Raphinha playing a starring role. The Brazilian forward netted a brilliant hat-trick to bring his impressive La Liga tally to nine goals for the campaign, earning the official match ball at the final whistle. The resounding win further reinforced the team's relentless momentum under Hansi Flick.
Raphinha expressed his delight with the team's performance while maintaining a fierce personal drive to keep improving.
- Pressinphoto
Chasing perfection and tactical comfort
Speaking to the club's media after the match, Raphinha admitted he is never fully satisfied with his form and always seeks areas to elevate his game. The forward also noted how comfortable he feels operating in a central role when the collective unit functions smoothly.
"It's always important to think you need to improve in some area. I'm never going to tell you I'm doing well or that I'm at my best; I always try to improve everything I can. I can certainly give more to the team than I'm currently giving. I'm happy with the goals and the victory, which is the most important thing," Raphinha stated.
Praising Flick and supporting team-mates
Raphinha was quick to highlight the transformative influence of manager Hansi Flick, crediting the German coach with completely shifting his mentality and self-belief within the club. The forward also revealed why he selflessly handed a penalty opportunity to Lamine Yamal during the first half to help boost his teammate's morale.
"I think Lamine needed it at that point in the first half. He missed it, it's okay. I can miss too; that's normal. Whenever I can, I'm going to try to help him. Not just him, but Karim and Anthony as well. I know better than anyone that a striker needs his goal," Raphinha explained.
- Joan Gosa
Maintaining a winning mentality
Looking ahead, Raphinha stressed that the squad possesses the right mindset and tactical positioning to stay at the summit of European football. With an unyielding desire to create chances and score goals in every fixture, the Brazilian insists the team's ceiling is still far away.
"We have the mentality that whenever we can, we have to look for more goals, create more chances, and it shows on the field. We are much better positioned to score goals, and that's why we have everything we need to be at the top," Raphinha concluded.
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