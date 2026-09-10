Raphinha shuts down Ballon d'Or talk after scoring brace in Barcelona's Champions League opener

Raphinha returned to his devastating best as Barcelona made a winning start to their Champions League campaign. Deployed as a centre-forward, the Brazilian captain netted a brilliant brace to inspire a dominant home performance in front of the Catalan supporters.

His first goal involved leaving two defenders on the ground following a sharp cutback, while his second came from a timed run set up by Pedri.

The double took Raphinha's impressive tally to eight goals in just five matches at the start of the season.