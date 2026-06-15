Rafael van der Vaart compares Virgil van Dijk to a 'Boeing 747' after being 'shocked' by Netherlands captain's display in World Cup draw with Japan

While Van der Vaart was focused on the defender's physical decline, Roy Keane was on hand to provide a more positive take on ITV’s coverage. The former Manchester United captain chose to highlight Van Dijk's offensive contribution, describing his opening goal as a moment of pure class despite his recent struggles at club level.

“It was obviously a brilliant delivery from [Ryan] Gravenberch, we know how good they are from set-pieces,” Keane remarked. “Van Dijk is obviously on a good run of form in terms of scoring goals. He’s had a tough season. Some of the deliveries tonight from set-pieces weren’t great but when it comes back to Gravenberch… We saw Japan dropping deeper and deeper and once it goes in it’s an absolutely fantastic header from Van Dijk. He’s such a goal threat, brilliant finish. Going in off the post, brilliant. The way he guided it, there’s no pace in it, but fantastic header. Poor defending, Japan are dropping deeper but it’s beautiful, he’s seen it all the way. Lovely, lovely finish and they were in total control at this stage.”