Rafael Leao prioritises Premier League over La Liga as winger admits he feels 'need' to leave AC Milan

Beyond his desire for a transfer, Leao also opened up about the tactical frustrations that plagued his most recent campaign at San Siro. The winger suggested that the system deployed by the coaching staff failed to maximize his attributes, leading to a season of personal and collective inconsistency that has left him feeling drained.

"It was a difficult season. I played injured for 4-5 months with groin pain, in a position that isn't my style," Leao admitted. "The tactical system didn't help me. I felt I could make a difference, but the way the team played didn't put me in a position to do so. In the end, it becomes exhausting.

"However, I've often played as a second striker in my career, and I think it's my favorite position. And I can also play as a false 9, especially in a team like Portugal. As a winger, after dribbling, I have more time to think about whether to shoot, dribble again, or cross. But playing as a second striker, I'm closer to the goal and I have to be more concrete: either I make assists or I shoot. It's a detail I need to work on. Ultimately, football is based on numbers, and it's the last step I'm missing."