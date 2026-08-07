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PSG face complication in Zion Suzuki transfer as Japanese goalkeeper makes starting role demand
PSG advance in pursuit of Suzuki
PSG are closing in on the signing of Parma goalkeeper Suzuki as their summer transfer activity gathers speed. The French champions are eager to bolster their options following the official €50 million arrival of Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche on Thursday.
L'Équipe and Corriere dello Sport report that a deal for the 23-year-old Japan international could be finalised within the next 48 hours. However, Suzuki's demands regarding his future role are already creating a headache for the Parisian hierarchy.
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Japanese keeper demands guaranteed playing time
While PSG remain undecided on how best to utilise Suzuki, the player himself holds very clear ambitions. Tuttosport reports that the stopper absolutely insists on playing regular first-team football rather than sitting on the bench.
After completing a full campaign at Parma where he made 22 appearances in all competitions, Suzuki is refusing to accept a substitute role. This stance puts pressure on PSG, who cannot currently guarantee him a starting berth. Italian media outline two potential paths for the Japanese international at the Parc des Princes. PSG could either keep Suzuki as a backup to Matvei Safonov or immediately send him out on a season-long loan.
Higher bid expected amid goalkeeping uncertainty
PSG are preparing to submit an improved offer after their opening bid of €28m plus €5m in bonuses was turned down. Suzuki, who boasts 28 caps for Japan, remains under contract with the Italian side until 2029.
The ongoing pursuit arrives at a delicate moment for the capital club. Questions continue to surround the future of Lucas Chevalier, further complicating PSG's long-term strategy between the posts. Having already invested heavily in Akliouche, the Parisian board must act swiftly to resolve their goalkeeping hierarchy before concluding negotiations with Parma.
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Next steps in delicate transfer talks
PSG are expected to present their revised offer in the coming hours to finalise the agreement with Parma. However, convincing Suzuki to accept their proposed pathway remains a crucial hurdle. If PSG elect not to grant Suzuki a starting role, a loan move could satisfy all parties for the upcoming season. Otherwise, the Japanese star may reconsider his move to the French capital. The Parisian hierarchy must now balance Suzuki's firm demands against their existing goalkeeping plans as they aim to wrap up their second major signing of the week.
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