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Bart DHanis

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Paris Saint-Germain confirm arrival of top signing worth €50 million

Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have secured Maghnes Akliouche. The French right winger joins from AS Monaco for €50 million, as the Parisians confirmed through their official channels.

PSG had already agreed a fee with Monaco for the young wide player last Wednesday. On Sunday, they also struck a deal with the player himself.

Next week, Akliouche will undergo his medical, after which he will sign a contract in the French capital until mid-2031.

In Paris, Akliouche is seen as the replacement for Bradley Barcola. The forward is currently in talks with Liverpool over a move to the Premier League.

The France international, who was with France at the 2026 World Cup and has ten caps, made 139 appearances for Monaco. He scored 23 goals and provided 28 assists in those matches.

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Manchester United
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Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

PSG are not done in the transfer market yet. On Friday evening, Fabrizio Romano reported that the club are close to a personal agreement with Mika Godts.

Meanwhile, the French side are in intensive talks with Ajax over the fee. The Amsterdam club firmly rejected an opening bid of €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

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