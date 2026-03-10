PSG/Nike
PSG drop classy new Nike x Jordan fifth kit with mind-blowing design inspired by the mesmerising Paris lights
PSG drop 'Night Edition' jersey
Arriving just in time for the run-in, the European champions have dropped the Nike x Jordan 'Night Edition' jersey - a slick homage to the unmistakeable vibe of Paris in the nighttime, with the capital's iconic glow captured in a distinctive print through a very cool design process.
Innovative design process
The 'Night Edition' shirt "takes its inspiration from the interplay of lights that transform the capital after dark", in particular the reflections of the iconic Trocadero area of the city - a significant landmark for Parisians and tourists alike.
That is captured in a truly original all-over chrome print against a black base, pushing the boundaries of football shirt graphics. Innovative by design, the motif was developed from footage captured by a 360-degree camera at the Trocadero, with the distorted effect replicating Paris' mesmeric lights at night. As usual, the Jordan 'Jumpman' logo replaces the Nike Swoosh on the chest.
Nike x Jordan connection
PSG already had four kits for the 2025-26 season, including the fourth kit collaboration with Jordan that was unveiled in November, but they've seen fit to release a fifth for good measure. The collaboration with Nike's basketball line has been particularly prolific for Les Parisiens.
As lucrative as it is innovative, the partnership began in 2018 as a deal was signed for the release of various co-branded apparel and footwear. Jordan's 'Jumpman' logo has been emblazoned on PSG away, third and fourth kits in place of the Nike Swoosh in the years since, even featuring on their home shirt in 2021-22, when superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all plying their trade at Parc des Princes.
Of course, the collaboration stretches far beyond the pitch, nodding to basketball's popularity in France with co-branded sneakers for the court and piggybacking on the streetwear boom with track jackets and bottoms.
Full collection now complete
The 'Night Edition' drop is no different, with the fourth shirt the centrepiece of a new line that has been drip fed over the last month, having been previewed at the Ici C'est Paris 'La Maison' pop-up in London recently as PSG flexed their might as a new football culture powerhouse.
Going beyond the pitch, the collection includes a complete lifestyle range, training gear and pre-match pieces "built around the same monochrome DNA", including the return of the iconic Air Jordan 6 trainer.
The 'Night Edition' jersey, lifestyle and training ranges are available to buy now from PSG's official stores and from Nike.com.
