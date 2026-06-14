Former Premier League-winning manager to take Italy national team job after leaving Qatar

Mancini has officially announced the end of his adventure in the Middle East. In a video posted on his social media channels, the former Inter Milan and Man City manager bid farewell to Al-Sadd supporters, confirming rumours that he was no longer involved with the club's coaching project after achieving significant local successes.

"Hi everyone, I'm making this video to thank all the Al-Sadd fans who supported us throughout the year and who allowed us to recover so many positions until we won the league. Thanks to the club and its directors for helping me and my staff integrate," Mancini said.