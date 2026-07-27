Premier League, FA and WSL agree to scrap tatical goalkeeper timeout and await IFAB approval

The governing bodies of the English game have collectively agreed on a sweeping tactical crackdown to eradicate one of football's most frustrating modern loopholes. As reported by BBC Sport, the Football Association (FA), Premier League, English Football League (EFL), National League, and Women's Super League (WSL) have jointly approved a pioneering regulatory trial.

The proactive measure, orchestrated in deep alignment with Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chief refereeing officer Howard Webb, is designed to heavily penalise teams using fake goalkeeper injuries as a tool to gain unearned tactical timeouts or systematically break an opponent's mounting offensive momentum. If a referee signals that the physio can come on to treat a goalkeeper, the coach will have 10 seconds to nominate another player to leave the pitch for one minute, telling the fourth official of their choice. If no player has been selected within 10 seconds, the captain must leave the field.