Premier League adventure over for Jadon Sancho? Ex-Aston Villa defender reflects on loan flops for £73m winger & makes future transfer prediction

Sancho took the brave decision to step out of his comfort zone when leaving Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund in 2017. A senior breakthrough was made in Germany, with 50 goals being recorded across 137 appearances for BVB.

International recognition with England came his way, with a debut being made in 2018, but a Three Lions cap tally has only been taken to 23 after struggling for form at club level. There was never any chance of Sancho being included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

That is because a loan spell at Villa failed to rekindle a lost spark. On the back of savouring Conference League glory with Chelsea in 2025, Sancho has been able to add a Europa League winners’ medal to his collection. He did, however, register just one goal and three assists across 39 appearances for the Villans.

Starting berths were in short supply through the 2025-26 campaign, with Unai Emery favouring alternative options in wide attacking areas. It remains to be seen whether a permanent transfer deal will be explored.