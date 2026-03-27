Pjanic warns Italy: "It'll be a madhouse and Dzeko can win games on his own"

On Tuesday evening, Italy will face Bosnia in Bosnia in the play-off final for qualification for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. The Azzurri beat Northern Ireland 2-0, whilst the Bosnians got the better of Wales on penalties after a match that went to extra time following a goal by the ever-reliable Edin Dzeko in the dying minutes of normal time.





Speaking to Sky Sport Unplugged, the former Roma and Juventus midfielder – and, above all, long-serving Bosnian international – Miralem Pjanic warned the Azzurri that the match at the Bilino Polje in Zenica will be anything but a walk in the park.



