Per Mertesacker explains motivation after ex-Arsenal academy director takes on key DFB role alongside Jurgen Klopp appointment

In a significant reshuffle at the heart of German football, Mertesacker has been appointed as the new Sporting Managing Director of the DFB. The former Arsenal captain, who has earned widespread acclaim for his work leading the Gunners' academy over recent years, will officially take up the reins in January 2027. His appointment comes at a time of immense excitement for the national team, coinciding with the landmark announcement of Klopp as the new head coach for the DFB.

Mertesacker will succeed the outgoing Andreas Rettig and is tasked with overseeing the national teams and the DFB Academy. The 41-year-old took to social media to express his excitement and gratitude regarding the appointment. Describing the move as a homecoming of sorts, Mertesacker emphasized that the national setup remains close to his heart following a decade of service as a player. He is expected to step away from his current media duties with ZDF after the upcoming Nations League clash against Serbia in Munich.