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Pep Guardiola responds to Italy job offer after meeting with Paolo Maldini
Guardiola rejects Italy approach
Guardiola has officially turned down an offer from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to coach the national team following direct talks with newly appointed technical director Maldini. The Catalan manager gave serious consideration to the proposal after choosing to step down from City following a decorated ten-year tenure. Ultimately, Guardiola resolved to honour his initial plan of taking a sabbatical from management to spend quality time with his family.
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'I don't feel up to it'
Beyond his desire for a break, Guardiola harboured doubts over the nature of international management, which relies heavily on remote scouting rather than daily pitch-side activity.
He reiterated his professional ethos of demanding total commitment in every role, while acknowledging his close relationship and deep respect for Maldini, who presented him with a long-term project. As quoted by Gazzetta, the 55-year-old stated: "Thank you, I am honoured, but at this moment I don't feel up to it."
Elaborating further on the exacting standards he sets for himself, the former City boss added: "If I do it, I do it 100%."
FIGC targets long-term vision
Maldini, alongside advisor Leonardo, had pitched an ambitious eight-to-ten-year project aimed at rebuilding the foundations of Italian football. With financial terms left unparsed due to his polite refusal, the FIGC immediately pivoted to alternative plans. Gazzetta reports that Italian legend Andrea Pirlo has now emerged as the primary candidate deemed ideal to introduce a fresh tactical framework for Azzurri.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Azzurri target swift appointment
The FIGC must act swiftly to finalise Pirlo's appointment before the Nations League campaign kicks off in eight weeks' time. The incoming head coach faces the daunting task of establishing a distinct tactical identity ahead of Euro 2028 qualification and the 2030 World Cup. Meanwhile, Guardiola will enjoy his sabbatical while awaiting the right opportunity should he decide to return to club management in the future.
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