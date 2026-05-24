AFP
Pep Guardiola delivers his verdict on how Man City’s 115-charge FFP case will end - with six-time Premier League title winner preparing to walk before any sanctions are handed out
Guardiola maintains faith as City await verdict
As Guardiola prepares to bring the curtain down on a trophy-laden decade at the Etihad Stadium, the shadow of the Premier League’s investigation into alleged financial breaches remains a dominant talking point. The manager has consistently acted as the club's fiercest defender, and in his final days, he reiterated that his stance has not shifted despite the gravity of the accusations. The charges relate to alleged financial breaches between 2009 and 2018. City were formally charged by the Premier League in February 2023, with the case becoming one of the biggest legal disputes in English football history.
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Guardiola repeats his support for City
A final decision from the independent commission is reportedly nearing, with the verdict expected after the current campaign concludes. However, Guardiola again stressed his confidence in the club hierarchy when discussing the investigation.
"I trust them," he admitted, as quoted by Manchester Evening News. "I spoke with them and trust how they behave and how they did. What happened, happened. That will be the resolution. Nobody in the backroom staff was here, it was a long, long time ago and I trust them. I said before what happened and I say now."
The City boss also discussed about the lengthy nature of the process when asked if he would react publicly to the eventual verdict, said: "If you find me."
Potential for severe penalties
The 115 charges have hung over the Cityzens during one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. Potential punishments, if City are found guilty, could include points deductions, major fines or even expulsion from the top flight. Any ruling would also likely trigger a lengthy appeals process. Meanwhile, Stefan Borson, City's former financial advisor, has also previously commented on the case.
Speaking to Football Insider, he said: "I did hear some information from the legal circuit that would point to it coming to a close in terms of the drafting of the decision. The parties themselves do expect that it will come out soon after the season ends, but they’ve been wrong before."
"My analysis, which has always been based upon the information that’s been out in the market, has obviously been wrong as well because it didn’t arrive. But clearly, every day that goes by makes it more likely that it’s coming out just because it simply can’t take very much longer to write up something in a private arbitration, notwithstanding the complexity."
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A new era begins amid ongoing legal battle
City now face a period of major transition both on and off the pitch. Guardiola’s departure will end one of the most successful managerial eras in Premier League history while the club continues to await the outcome of the case.
The expected verdict will shape the next phase of City’s future. Even after Guardiola leaves the Etihad, the fallout from the 115 charges is likely to dominate the club’s agenda for years to come.