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Pep Guardiola insists Jeremy Doku can reach same level as Lamine Yamal & Vinicius Junior amid Man City winger's sudden goal surge
Guardiola sets sights on the elite
The Man City manager is convinced that Doku possesses the raw talent to be mentioned in the same breath as the world's elite wide players. Following the Belgian's latest heroics in a 3-0 victory over Brentford, the Catalan coach was asked if his winger could reach the heights of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior or Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal.
"Yeah, for sure," said Guardiola. "And always accept being pushed. Always accept that. And that is so nice. We are really pleased. Now he is winning games. But he has always been really, really good." The manager also jokingly suggested that when a player performs well it is thanks to the coach, while poor performances fall on the players themselves.
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The mentality of a world-class winger
While Doku’s physical attributes have never been in doubt, Guardiola believes the final step toward global superstardom is largely mental. The City boss insists that a player must have the internal drive to escape their comfort zone if they want to be considered "the best of the best" rather than just a talented dribbler.
"It depends on your mentality," Guardiola explained. "I want to become one of the best wingers in the world. Otherwise, you're in a comfort zone and you say, 'No, it's fine, it's fine.' Always I've been, Jeremy, dribbles and whatever. I always try. But I say, no, I want to become one of the best of the best. That is when you reach that level." The winger has certainly been the biggest threat for City in recent fixtures, consistently terrorising full-backs.
Doku credits instinct for goalscoring run
Doku himself has been modest about his recent surge in productivity, which saw him score a sublime opener against Brentford at the Etihad. After previously finding the net against Everton and Southampton, the 23-year-old is enjoying the most clinical spell of his career since moving to England. However, he maintains that his fundamental style remains unchanged.
"I'm an instinct player. Today it's working out. I scored some goals, I've always played with instinct but now the goals are coming. I haven't been a different player," Doku explained after the match. He described his goal as a moment where he felt he had the space to shoot and did so without thinking, following a pattern similar to his strike against the Toffees earlier in the week.
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Man City keep title pressure on Arsenal
The victory over Brentford was essential for City as they continue to chase Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table. With the Gunners maintaining a lead in the standings, Guardiola’s side cannot afford any slips in their remaining matches. Doku’s form has been a major boost, helping to unlock stubborn defences that have often looked to sit deep against City's frontline.
City’s run-in remains intense as they prepare to host Crystal Palace and travel to Bournemouth before a final-day encounter with Aston Villa. With Doku performing at a high level and showing a willingness to track back defensively, Guardiola will be confident that his side can take the title race to the wire.
"Three games left and we go for it," the Spaniard said about the title race. "It has been a long time since the Arsenal game. I love to play at home, hopefully we can put pressure on Arsenal. Win our games and do what we have to do."