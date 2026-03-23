VIDEO: Pep Guardiola shares emotional moment with daughter Maria after Man City's Carabao Cup final triumph

While Guardiola focused his post-match comments on the collective effort of his squad, social media was quickly flooded with reactions to the viral footage of his family reunion, leading to a wave of emotional tributes online.

One supporter said: “I feel so emotional,” while a second added: “Tears in my eyes.” A third fan noted: “It brings tears to my eyes when I see that much love between a father and daughter,” with another simply describing the moment as “absolutely touching.”