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Paul Pogba provides update on Monaco future as Ligue 1 club prepares to activate Ansu Fati buy option

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Paul Pogba has insisted he is committed to AS Monaco for the "long run" after finally making his first appearance of the 2026 calendar year, though It was not the fairytale return for the Frenchman would have envisioned as Monaco suffered a defeat. The former Manchester United midfielder returned to action on Friday night following a frustrating four-month battle with a calf injury.

  • A bittersweet comeback in the capital

    Monaco suffered a bruising 4-1 defeat at the hands of Paris FC in that match. The 33-year-old was introduced as a 70th-minute substitute with his side already trailing 3-1, and matters were made worse when Luca Koleosho netted a fourth just moments after the Frenchman entered the fray. Despite the heavy loss, the appearance marked a significant milestone for Pogba, who has endured a nightmare debut season in the Principality. Prior to Friday's cameo, he had managed only 30 minutes of competitive action since signing a two-year deal with the club last summer following the conclusion of his doping ban. 

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    Pogba addresses Monaco exit rumours

    Speculation regarding his future has been rife during his absence, with Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro previously hinting that discussions about the player's status could take place this summer if his fitness did not improve. However, speaking after the match at the Stade Jean Bouin, the World Cup winner moved quickly to dismiss any talk of an early departure. “Am I already looking forward to next season? I am still here. From what I’ve heard, we’re together for the long run,” Pogba told reporters in the mixed zone.

  • Looking ahead to full fitness

    A persistent calf issue had kept Pogba on the treatment table since early December. Having finally shaken off the injury shackles, Pogba has set his sights on returning to the starting XI. He noted the progress in his physical condition, stating: “I played a lot more than last time and I’m growing in strength,” he added, before confirming his next objective is to complete a full 90 minutes of football to help Monaco's end-of-season push.

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    Monaco's summer transfer plans

    While Pogba focuses on his full recovery, the club is also working hard on securing other key members of the squad. L'Equipe reports that Monaco want to buy Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati on a permanent basis following an impressive stint. The Spanish forward has scored nine goals this season, making him a priority target alongside the integration of a fit-again Pogba. The challenge for the Principality club will be balancing the wage bill, especially as Fati earns significantly more than current top earners like Denis Zakaria.

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