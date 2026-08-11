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Paul Pogba is expected to have his Monaco contract terminated following a fresh injury
Monaco make contract decision
According to a report from L'Equipe, Monaco have decided to terminate the contract of Pogba after he suffered a left thigh injury on Tuesday. The midfielder collapsed in severe pain during a small-sided training game at St George’s Park.
This latest setback merely confirmed a conclusion the club had already reached several weeks ago. Monaco had informed Pogba of their intention to end his two-year deal, and he was told he was free to look for a new club. The parties will now seek to reach a financial agreement over his payout, with Pogba reportedly earning below £44,000-per-week.
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A disastrous comeback attempt
Pogba only returned to football in March 2025 after his doping ban was reduced on appeal, joining Monaco in a bid to revive his career following a mutual contract termination at Juventus.
However, his return to Ligue 1 has been plagued by persistent issues. Pre-season was viewed by Monaco as a crucial period to assess his physical condition, but Pogba played just 45 minutes in a 5-2 friendly victory over Saint-Priest on July 18. A right knee problem subsequently kept him out of four matches before his recent thigh injury. He had only returned to full team training last Friday, hoping to complete his comeback.
Directors confirm failed project
The Monaco board have handled the situation with tact due to the considerable respect for Pogba, but the disappointment is evident. General manager Thiago Scuro openly addressed the situation during a recent press conference, confirming the likelihood of a departure. Scuro said: "The truth is that the project (with Pogba) did not work well last season. When we started it, the expectations we had were very different. Is he likely to leave? Yes, of course."
Pogba previously expressed immense relief upon signing, telling Daily Mail Sport: "We went through hell. A time of darkness. But this is my second chance, I have to use it." Unfortunately, that second chance now appears to be over.
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What next for Pogba?
Pogba was scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday afternoon to determine the full extent of his thigh injury. Once his departure from Monaco is officially finalised, he will face a major crossroads. He was reportedly offered to MLS clubs earlier today, but it remains to be seen whether Pogba will attempt to find a new team or decide to retire.
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