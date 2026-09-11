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Patrick's perfect start! Dorgu grabs assist and clean sheet on dream Champions League debut
Dorgu seizes opportunity on European debut
Patrick Dorgu enjoyed a memorable UEFA Champions League debut as Manchester United swept aside Azerbaijani side Sabah 4-0 at Old Trafford. Deputising at left-back in place of the resting Luke Shaw, the young full-back delivered an accomplished display at both ends of the pitch.
Dorgu made an immediate impact by setting up Matheus Cunha for the opening goal with a precise near-post cross.
Further strikes from Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko, and Lisandro Martinez completed a routine victory for the Red Devils.
- APL
Full-back savours electric Old Trafford atmosphere
Speaking to MUTV after the final whistle, Dorgu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete at the highest level of European football. The Danish defender praised the electric atmosphere inside Old Trafford during his first taste of Champions League action.
He highlighted both his personal contribution and the collective performance of Michael Carrick's side.
"It's my first Champions League appearance, so it's an incredible feeling," Dorgu stated. "The atmosphere was amazing. I'm just thankful to have the opportunity to play in this competition, I'm really happy with my performance and the team's performance as well."
Clean sheet provides defensive morale boost
Beyond his attacking contribution, Dorgu expressed immense satisfaction in helping United record their first clean sheet of the 2026-27 campaign. Having conceded goals in recent domestic outings, shutting out Sabah proved a vital milestone for the backline.
The defender noted that keeping a clean sheet provides massive encouragement for goalkeeper Senne Lammens and the entire defensive unit.
"It was really important to get the three points, and the clean sheet as well, because we've conceded a lot of goals lately," Dorgu explained. "It gives all the defence and Senne in goal the confidence."
- Getty Images Sport
Youngster ready for Manchester derby test
The decisive victory provides United with ideal momentum ahead of Sunday's high-stakes Manchester derby against Premier League leaders Manchester City. Dorgu believes the defensive shut-out against Sabah will serve the squad well as they prepare for tougher challenges ahead.
The youngster aims to build on his impressive European outing as competition for places intensifies.
"It gives us confidence not only going into the derby at the weekend, but the games going forward as well," Dorgu concluded.
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