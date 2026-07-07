'Overturn this!' - Belgium players perform Donald Trump dance to celebrate World Cup win over USMNT amid furore surrounding Folarin Balogun ban reversal

The controversy was fueled by the US President, who admitted to speaking directly with FIFA president Gianni Infantino about the suspension. "I think it would have left a big stain," Trump said, though he denied explicitly ordering the ban to be lifted. He maintained that he didn't think it was a foul and only asked for a review of the decision that initially ruled out the Monaco forward.

Despite the intervention, Belgium dominated the match to progress to the quarter-finals. Midfielder Nicolas Raskin admitted that the squad felt a "sense of injustice" over the ruling but decided to do their talking on the field. Captain Youri Tielemans echoed those sentiments, saying: "We told ourselves we had to respond on the pitch. That's what we did."