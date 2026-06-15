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Ousmane Dembele close to signing PSG contract extension after another stellar season for back-to-back Champions League winners
A cornerstone of the Parisian project
Dembele is close to signing a contract extension at PSG, according to a report from RMC Sport. The 29-year-old has enjoyed a transformative spell in the French capital, evolving from a mercurial talent into arguably the most decisive player in world football. His current trajectory has seen him become indispensable to the project led by the reigning European champions.
There have been doubts regarding Dembele’s continuation at PSG beyond the end of the season, fueled by the natural cycle of elite transfers. However, the club’s leadership is determined to lock down their talisman. The Frenchman was named Ballon d’Or winner back in September after an extraordinary season that saw PSG claim Ligue 1, Coupe de France and UEFA Champions League glory
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Overcoming injury hurdles
Despite this season being more injury-hit, Dembele remains a key player for Les Parisiens. His ability to change a game with a single burst of pace or a pinpoint cross has not diminished, and the coaching staff continues to view him as the primary creative engine of the starting XI. The medical department has worked closely with the forward to manage his workload during a congested campaign.
Reports in France earlier this season suggested that there may be difficulties with contract extension talks, with his current deal running until 2028. However, the player himself has remained steadfast in his public commitment to the club. Speaking to RMC Sport last month, Dembele said that he would “100%” be at PSG next season, effectively silencing the rumours of a summer exit.
Negotiations heading for a resolution
The long-term future of the winger looks to lie with the back-to-back Champions League winners. The talks over a renewal are advancing positively, with both parties finding common ground on the sporting ambitions of the team. The hierarchy at PSG is keen to reward the Ballon d'Or winner for his role in their recent European dominance.
There is no hurry from either side but an agreement is expected to be reached after the FIFA World Cup. This patient approach allows the player to focus on international duties before finalising the paperwork. Dembele is keen to remain at the Parc des Princes, where he has finally found the consistency that eluded him earlier in his career.
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A new tactical role under Luis Enrique
A significant factor in Dembele's desire to stay is his tactical evolution under manager Luis Enrique. The French international has found a new lease of life playing in a more central role. This positional flexibility has made him even more dangerous and seen him slot in seamlessly alongside the likes of Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola.
This tactical maturity has also translated to his international career, where he is now regarded as one of the leaders of the French national team. His ability to influence games from central areas has given Les Bleus a different dimension as they chase a third world title.