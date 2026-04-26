'Other players give way more' - Habib Beye sends Ethan Nwaneri 'commitment' warning as Marseille boss continues to use Arsenal loanee sparingly

Speaking to L1+, the official streaming platform of Ligue 1, Beye was incredibly candid about his decision to leave the 19-year-old out of his XI. He made it clear that reputation alone would not be enough to secure a starting spot in his side, especially as the season enters its most critical phase.

The former Senegal international said: "He’s a quality player, but he has to give us way more in his day-to-day commitment. Other players gave way more."