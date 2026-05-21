La Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Thursday that Leon Goretzka has held a phone conversation with AC Milan head coach Massimiliano Allegri and has been fully convinced by the Italian's project for him. The Rossoneri's three-year deal, worth €5 million per season plus hefty bonuses, is also said to have swayed the Germany international.
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One significant hurdle remains. Leon Goretzka is set for a spectacular move after leaving Bayern Munich
According to the Italian newspaper, Milan have "clearly pulled ahead of the competition" for Goretzka. City rivals Inter, Napoli and Juventus were also tracking the 31-year-old. In the winter window, Atlético Madrid tried to secure the central midfielder at short notice, but failed.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Goretzka has been in agreement with Milan on personal terms "for weeks"; as early as late April, the paper reported that talks were advanced and progressing well. One final hurdle remains, however: Milan must secure Champions League qualification to complete the free transfer.
Milan are currently locked in a four-way battle with Roma, Como and Juventus for the two remaining Champions League spots. They head into the final matchday level on 70 points with Roma and thus in the strongest position. A draw against Cagliari at San Siro on Sunday would suffice, while a win would not only confirm Milan's Champions League spot but also finalise the Goretzka deal.
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Leon Goretzka will bring his Bayern Munich career to a close in Saturday's DFB Cup final.
Since late January, it has been clear that Leon Goretzka will leave FC Bayern after eight highly successful years, with the club deciding not to offer him a new contract. During his time in Munich, he has won seven Bundesliga titles, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. A third DFB Cup triumph could be added to his collection when Bayern face VfB Stuttgart in Saturday's final.
The only remaining question is whether he will take the field one last time for the German record champions. In the crucial Champions League knockout matches against Real Madrid and PSG, he sat on the bench for the full 90 minutes on both occasions. He has not started a single cup match this season either, though he has at least featured in every game. In the semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen, he provided the assist for Luis Diaz's goal to make it 2-0.
Under Vincent Kompany, Goretzka has now been relegated to the bench, a year later than expected. Shortly after Kompany's arrival, the 31-year-old was told he could leave. Goretzka chose to stay, and injury absences for Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joao Palhinha eventually returned him to the starting XI alongside Joshua Kimmich.
That form helped him return to the Germany squad. At the World Cup, he is likely to feature more prominently, as Kimmich will operate at right-back and only Pavlovic is considered a certainty in midfield. Goretzka will therefore compete with BVB's Felix Nmecha for a starting berth.
Leon Goretzka: Performance data and statistics for FC Bayern and Schalke 04
Club Matches Goals Assists FC Bayern 311 51 53 Schalke 04 147 19 16 VfL Bochum 36 4 8