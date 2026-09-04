‘He’s got one quality’ - Mykhailo Mudryk a ‘big gamble’ for Tottenham after 20 months out as former Spurs star reacts to Chelsea loan transfer

Mudryk moved to Stamford Bridge for close to £90 million ($122m) in January 2023. He was, after starring in his homeland for Shakhtar Donetsk, considered to be a hot prospect at that time - with Arsenal having also been in the running to secure his signature at one stage.

Adapting to life in the Premier League proved difficult at first, with it taking 24 appearances for his goal account to be opened. He managed just 10 efforts in total for the Blues across 73 outings.

Mudryk’s career was brought to a screeching halt in November 2024 when he was banned for posting an adverse reading for the banned substance, meldonium. He was stung with a four-year suspension by the Football Association, but an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) saw that sentence lifted and he was cleared to play again in July.

Pre-season action was taken in with Chelsea, before completing a deadline day switch to Spurs. The now 25-year-old winger has been reunited with his former Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi - the coach that oversaw his senior breakthrough in 2021-22.