On the brink of collapse… Record losses and a player revolt spell doom for Chelsea’s project

As crises mount within Chelsea FC, the project led by American Todd Boehly is on the brink of collapse, following a string of poor results and managerial turmoil that has undermined the team’s stability this season. What was presented as a long-term project is rapidly losing its shape.

The disastrous results, chief among them the harsh European exit and successive defeats, have exposed the fragility of the London side’s technical structure, particularly given the excessive reliance on young players without a balance of experience – a fact acknowledged by some players within the squad.

The crisis is no longer merely technical; it has spread into the dressing room, where signs of rebellion are becoming increasingly apparent, with growing speculation that several star players wish to leave, led by Enzo Fernández, who has hinted at a possible move to Real Madrid, alongside Marc Cucurella, who has expressed his openness to leaving the club, and Cole Palmer, who is experiencing a state of technical and psychological instability.

Against this turbulent backdrop, doubts are mounting over the management’s ability to salvage the project, particularly as tensions between the players escalate and confidence in the current vision wanes, placing Chelsea at a crucial crossroads that could determine the fate of the entire project in the coming period.