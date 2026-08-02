Official: Sevilla sign Real Madrid goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez on long-term deal as Los Blancos retain future buy-back option

Sevilla have moved quickly to bolster their goalkeeping department by securing the permanent transfer of Gonzalez from Real Madrid.

The Leon-born keeper has put pen to paper on a significant contract that runs for the next five seasons, highlighting the club’s long-term faith in his potential. Gonzalez is already on the move to join his new teammates, flying out to join the first-team squad at their pre-season training base in Garderen, Netherlands, as they continue their preparations for the upcoming La Liga campaign.

The deal represents a strategic investment for Sevilla, who are paying an initial fee of €1 million plus performance-related variables in exchange for 50% of the player’s economic rights. This specific structure has become a hallmark of recent negotiations between the two Spanish giants, similar to the agreement that saw Julio Diaz move to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.



