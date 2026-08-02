Getty Images Sport
Official: Chelsea land Argentina international Valentin Barco in major summer move
BlueCo connection facilitates Barco deal
Chelsea have strengthened their midfield options with the acquisition of Barco, who makes the move to West London from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg.
The 21-year-old has committed his long-term future to the Blues, putting pen to paper on a contract until June 2033. This transfer highlights the ongoing synergy within the BlueCo ownership model, as Barco becomes the latest talent to transition between the sister clubs.
The Argentinian international is expected to link up with his new team-mates and manager Xabi Alonso later in the pre-season schedule as Chelsea continue their preparations for the upcoming Premier League season. The club officially announced the news on social media, simply describing the versatile star as our newest addition to the delight of the Stamford Bridge faithful.
- AFP
From Boca Juniors to European Breakthrough
Barco’s journey to the top began at the prestigious Boca Juniors academy in his native Argentina. He made a name for himself as a precocious talent, handed his professional debut at the tender age of 16 after working his way through the youth ranks.
After joining Brighton, Barco gained valuable experience through loan spells at Sevilla and Strasbourg before flourishing in France. His impressive performances in Ligue 1 convinced Chelsea to make their move this summer.
Statistical impact and international recognition
The 2025-26 season served as a major breakthrough for the man nicknamed "Colo." Barco was a near-constant presence for Strasbourg, contributing 3 goals and 11 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions.
His ability to influence games in the final third, combined with his defensive industry, made him one of the standout performers in Ligue 1. This club form did not go unnoticed by the national team setup, leading to a significant milestone in his young career.
Barco was named in Argentina's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and featured in their 3-1 group-stage win over Jordan, further cementing his status as one of the country's brightest young talents. Having already earned five international caps, he brings a level of top-tier experience that belies his age.
- Getty Images
Alonso shapes his Chelsea squad
As Barco prepares to join the group, the mood around the camp remains focused despite a recent 2-1 pre-season defeat to Tottenham. Manager Xabi Alonso remains optimistic about the direction of the team, noting that "Part of the process is learning what we can do better" following the London derby in Sydney.
The manager also took time to address the status of other squad members, specifically Mykhailo Mudryk, who has recently returned to the fold. Regarding the winger's integration, Xabi Alonso on Mykhailo Mudryk's return: ‘He has the support of everyone' as the club looks to build a cohesive unit for the new term.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting