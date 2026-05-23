AFP
Ex-PSG & Celtic striker explains classy reason he refused chance to play at World Cup
Refusing the call-up
In a world where players often switch allegiances to guarantee a spot in major international tournaments, Edouard has taken a remarkably different path. The Lens striker, who previously enjoyed a highly successful spell with Celtic winning four Scottish Premiership titles, was approached by Haiti to lead their line in the United States this summer.
Despite being eligible for the Caribbean nation, Edouard felt that accepting the offer would be unfair to the players who earned the qualification spot. The forward, who represented France at youth level, explained: "No, I didn't feel legitimate playing in this World Cup because the players fought to qualify and I wasn't going to show up at the last minute to take advantage of this World Cup. If I'm going to play in it, I have to earn it."
- AFP
Respecting the process
The 2026 World Cup represents a massive opportunity for Haiti, who have been drawn into a competitive Group C alongside Scotland, Brazil and Morocco. However, Edouard prioritised the integrity of the existing locker room over his personal desire to feature in the biggest tournament in sport.
Edouard’s stance is a rare display of humility in the modern game. While the prospect of facing the likes of Brazil and Scotland in Miami was on the table for Haiti - who are returning to the World Cup for just the second time in their history, following a 1974 debut that ended in the first round after three defeats - the 28-year-old remains firm that his presence would have displaced a player who had been through the rigours of the qualifying campaign.
International ambitions
While his respect for Haiti is clear, Edouard also admits that he hasn't fully given up on his dreams of representing France at the senior level. Having been a standout performer for Les Bleus at Under-21 level, the former Celtic hero still harbours hope of earning a senior cap.
Switching to Haiti would have permanently tied his international future to the Caribbean side, ending any possibility of a France call-up. At club level, the striker has excelled this season by scoring 14 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions. He memorably guided Lens to their first-ever Coupe de France title, scoring in the 3-1 final victory over Nice, and helped the team secure a second-place finish in Ligue 1 to qualify for next season's Champions League.
- Getty Images Sport
Haiti's tournament plans
Even without Edouard, Haiti will still boast attacking talent from the English leagues. Sunderland's Wilson Isidor has been included in the squad following a productive campaign with the Black Cats, and he is expected to be a key threat when they open their campaign against Steve Clarke’s Scotland on June 14.