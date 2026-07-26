From Temwa Chawinga leading Malawi’s debut to Nigeria’s title defense - Why NWSL fans should care about WAFCON

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations returns to Morocco this summer with an expanded 16-team field and stakes that extend well beyond continental bragging rights. The tournament will help determine Africa’s representatives at the 2027 Women’s World Cup, with the four semifinalists qualifying directly and two additional teams advancing to the intercontinental playoffs.
For NWSL fans, WAFCON should be essential viewing. Ten players from the league are set to compete, including Barbra Banda, Rachel Kundananji and two-time Golden Boot winner and MVP Temwa Chawinga. Reigning champion Nigeria has three NWSL players on its roster, while Chawinga will lead tournament debutant Malawi.
WAFCON has also become an important showcase for emerging talent, with standout performers earning moves to the NWSL and Europe’s top leagues. Here’s what is at stake in Morocco - and why NWSL fans should tune in.